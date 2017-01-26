TODAY |

Australian man dies after being hit by own car while delivering newspapers

Source:  AAP

A man has died after he was hit by his own car while delivering newspapers in Victoria.

Source: istock.com

The 78-year-old man died in hospital today after he was struck in the early hours of the morning at St Albans Park, near Geelong.

It is believed the Whittington man was partially outside the vehicle delivering newspapers when the car accelerated, hit him and crashed into a fence.

Police will prepare a report for the Coroner, while investigations into the incident remain ongoing.

So far this year, 107 people have died on Victoria's roads.

