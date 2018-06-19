 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Australian man charged after 10 million cigarettes found in shipping containers

AAP
Topics
World
Crime and Justice
Australia

Ten million cigarettes have been found in shipping containers in Melbourne in an alleged smuggling operation.

Australian Border Force officers raided the containers on October 10 and subsequently arrested a man on Monday who has been charged with breaching the Customs Act.

"This is a significant detection - we've been able to prevent the Commonwealth being defrauded of more than $9.6 million in legitimate revenue," Border Force Superintendent Nicholas Walker said in a statement today.

As part of investigations, a suburban Camberwell business was raided and a number of electronic devices were seized.

The 40-year-old man has been granted bail and will face Melbourne Magistrates Court on January 21.

The maximum penalty for tobacco smuggling is 10 years' jail.

"Illicit tobacco is an international issue, with much of the profits from cigarettes sold illegally in Australia being used to fund other criminal activity both here and overseas," Superintendant Walker said.

shipping container terminal at dusk, modern harbor and global trade background
Port with shipping containers (file picture). Source: istock.com
Topics
World
Crime and Justice
Australia
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Rapper Nicki Minaj is being sued for sampling a Tracy Chapman song.
Nicki Minaj is being sued by Tracy Chapman for copyright
2
The pregnant royal cut a dashing figure in her Safiyaa dress, 1 NEWS’ Nicole Bremner says.
Glamorous Meghan Markle shows off her baby bump in 'Fiji blue' gown during state reception
3
Meghan was to spend 15 minutes at the Suva Municipal Market, but left after six minutes.
Watch: Meghan Markle's Fiji market visit cut short due to 'crowd management issues'
4
Marae’s Hikurangi Jackson asked Aucklanders how they feel about the term Pākehā.
Are you okay with someone calling you Pākehā?
5
A 30-year-old man has been arrested and charged with failure to stop and ascertain injury.
Man charged after 14-year-old girl killed in hit and run in Oamaru
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Man, 102, arrested and charged with indecently assaulting 94-year-old woman at aged care facility
01:58

Steel and Tube fined record $1.9m for 'grossly negligent' conduct
Yahoo sign at the company's headquarters in Sunnyvale, California.

Yahoo to pay $76M in damages for security breach

Two people injured after three men armed with machete, firearm rob Christchurch bar