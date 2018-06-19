Australian man charged after 10 million cigarettes found in shipping containers

Ten million cigarettes have been found in shipping containers in Melbourne in an alleged smuggling operation.

Australian Border Force officers raided the containers on October 10 and subsequently arrested a man on Monday who has been charged with breaching the Customs Act.

"This is a significant detection - we've been able to prevent the Commonwealth being defrauded of more than $9.6 million in legitimate revenue," Border Force Superintendent Nicholas Walker said in a statement today.

As part of investigations, a suburban Camberwell business was raided and a number of electronic devices were seized.

The 40-year-old man has been granted bail and will face Melbourne Magistrates Court on January 21.

The maximum penalty for tobacco smuggling is 10 years' jail.