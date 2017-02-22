Australian male model turns hero, rescues teens from 'freezing cold' New York lake

An Australian model and his skateboarding friend have been hailed as heroes in New York after they risked their lives to save seven teenagers who fell through ice in Central Park.



The children, aged 15 and 16, were playing, dancing and taking selfies on a frozen pond yesterday but their laughter turned to a fight for survival when the ice fractured and they fell into frigid waters.



Luckily for the teens, Australian model Ethan Turnbull, 24, and his friend Bennett Jonas, 23, were skateboarding past just at the right time in the iconic Manhattan park and saw the ice collapse.



"I think they all just panicked a little bit," Mr Turnbull told NY1.



"They were like overwhelmed, it was so absolutely freezing cold."



Turnbull and Jonas worked as a team as they pulled the kids out of the icy water.



"I went into the water, he followed me and the first two kids, jumped on top of me and I had to get them off," Jonas said.



The children were all pulled out safely and treated for hypothermia, with one taken to hospital.



"He was just passing the kids at the end and I was just throwing them up and over the fence," Turnbull said.



Authorities were able to get to the pond within two minutes.

