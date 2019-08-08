TODAY |

Australian journalist gets 13 years on Myanmar drug charge

Associated Press
More From
World
Australia
Asia
Crime and Justice

An Australian journalist who was a pioneering publisher in Southeast Asia was sentenced today to 13 years in a Myanmar prison for drug possession.

Ross Dunkley was arrested when police raided his home in Yangon in June last year.

His British business partner, John McKenzie, was also arrested and received the same sentence, while five Myanmar women caught in the raid were each given 11-year sentences.

Police said they found methamphetamine tablets and crystal methamphetamine, and small quantities of marijuana, heroin and opium in Dunkley's home.

Dunkley co-founded or acquired English-language publications in formerly socialist states that were seeking foreign investment as they liberalized their economies, but was sometimes criticized for doing business with authoritarian regimes.

He was involved in startup projects in Vietnam in 1991 and Myanmar in 2000, and later acquired Cambodia's Phnom Penh Post. He is no longer linked with any of them.

In 2011, Dunkley served a one-month sentence for assaulting a Myanmar woman he met at a nightclub in Yangon.

FILE - In this June 30, 2011, file photo, Australian journalist Ross Dunkley leaves a court after hearing a verdict on his charges in Yangon, Myanmar. A court in Myanmar on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, sentenced Dunkley who was a pioneering publisher in Southeast Asia to 13 years in prison for possession of illegal drugs. (AP Photo/Khin Maung Win, File)
In this June 30, 2011, file photo, Australian journalist Ross Dunkley leaves a court after hearing a verdict on his charges in Yangon, Myanmar. Source: Associated Press
More From
World
Australia
Asia
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:30
Just over 80 per cent for respondents in the 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll were in favour of such a ban.
Kiwis overwhelmingly want a ban on single use plastics, according to 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton Poll
2
Sir Brian Lochore 1940-2019
Live stream: All Blacks great Sir Brian Lochore farewelled
3
Up to 5,000 people are expected to attend the All Blacks great's farewell today.
Jacinda Ardern, 100 former All Blacks among those to attend Sir Brian Lochore’s funeral in Masterton
4
The NZ legends will face their Pacific rivals in a curtain raiser before the All Blacks play Tonga in Hamilton next month.
Carlos Spencer, DJ Forbes headline clash starring NZ and Pacific legends, but Tana Umaga sticking to coaching
5
Jacinda Ardern said she is going to pay her respects to the former All Blacks player and coach.
'He was a legend' - Jacinda Ardern pays tribute to 'man of huge stature' Sir Brian Lochore
MORE FROM
World
MORE
02:14
It’s a first, more than 30 years after the nuclear disaster, as the BBC’s Victoria Gill explains.

Vodka produced from ingredients grown within Chernobyl nuclear disaster exclusion zone
00:38
O’Connor will make his first start for Australia in six years when his team takes on the All Blacks in Perth.

James O'Connor to make first Wallabies start in six years, to play centre against All Blacks

Petition started to protest convicted paedophile's release in Wairarapa

'No red flags' in suspected El Paso gunman's past, Texas governor says