TODAY |

Australian invention transforms standard eyeglasses to allow people to see in the dark

Source:  AAP

An Australian-made coating that could be applied to standard eyeglasses allows people to see clearly in the dark, revolutionising night vision.

Dr Rocio Camacho Morales says the researchers have made the "invisible, visible". Source: Jamie Kidston, The Australian National University

The first-of-its-kind thin film could be used by defence personnel, police and paramedics, who are often required to work at night

The technology could also make it safer to drive at night and walk home after dark, the Australian National University says.

"We have made the invisible visible," physicist Rocio Camacho Morales said.

"Our technology is able to transform infrared light, normally invisible to the human eye, and turn it into images people can clearly see, even at distance."

The discovery could also reduce workplace injuries by reducing chronic neck injuries caused by bulky night-vision devices.

The film is made from nanometre-scale crystals, which are hundreds of times thinner than a human hair.

This can be directly applied to glasses and acts as a filter, Dr Camacho Morales says.

It is extremely lightweight, cheap and easy to mass-produce, potentially making it accessible to everyday users.

Currently, high-end infrared imaging technology requires cryogenic freezing to work and is costly to produce.

But the ANU film works at room temperatures.

"This is the first time anywhere in the world that infrared light has been successfully transformed into visible images in an ultra-thin screen," physicist Dragomir Neshev said

"It's a really exciting development and one that we know will change the landscape for night vision forever."

The film was developed by an international team of researchers from Transformative Meta-Optical Systems, ANU, Nottingham Trent University, the University of New South Wales and European partners.

The research was published in Advanced Photonics on Wednesday.

World
Australia
Science
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Ex-owner of Christchurch restaurant chain made staff doctor time sheets to show they worked fewer hours than they did
2
VC winner used pre-paid phones to call ex-SAS colleagues about sources of 'false' articles, court hears
3
Overseas investor fined $1.2m buying Northland land without consent
4
Man forfeits more than $70 million in cash, property linked to pyramid scheme
5
Two hunters missing in Tokoroa
MORE FROM
World
MORE

North Korea's Kim Jong Un looks much thinner, sparking health speculation

Biden, Putin ready for long-anticipated summit after months of verbal jabs
01:46

Australian officials open to mouse 'napalm' plan

New Sydney Covid-19 case visited cinema and shopping mall authorities confirm