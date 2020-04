Australia's infection rate of Covid-19 is flattening, with the rate of new cases falling below one per cent.

"The rate of increase in new cases has been below one per cent for seven consecutive days now, and that is an important national achievement," federal Health Minister Greg Hunt said today.

"What it means is we now have a sustained and genuine flattening of the curve."

But he warned the was more work to be done to maintain that position.