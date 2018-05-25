 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Australian grandmother who says she was tricked by online lover now faces hanging in Malaysia after being found with 1.1kg of meth

share

Source:

AAP

An appeal court in Malaysia has sentenced Sydney grandmother Maria Elvira Pinto Exposto to death by hanging after overturning her earlier acquittal on drug smuggling charges.

Maria Elvira Pinto Exposto

Maria Elvira Pinto Exposto.

Source: Facebook

The three judges sitting in Kuala Lumpur unanimously found the 54-year-old guilty but said she had a right of further appeal on the methamphetamine charges and wished her luck.

"We find the merits of the appeal, we allow the appeal and set aside the judgment of the judge and find her guilty as convicted. The only sentence under law is death by hanging," the judges found.

Exposto's lawyer, Shafee Abdullah, told her it was a temporary setback and "you will win and you will walk away" following a further appeal.

The new appeal will reportedly be lodged today.

In a statement on Thursday evening Foreign Minister Julie Bishop said "Australia opposes the death penalty in all circumstances for all people".

She said the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade would continue to provide full consular assistance to Ms Exposito in Malaysia following the overturning of her acquittal and imposition of the death sentence.

On December 27 last year Exposto was acquitted of drug trafficking but faced a prosecution appeal against the acquittal on charges of trafficking 1.5kg of methamphetamine into Malaysia.

Exposto was handcuffed in court where she was consoled by her lawyers and Australian Embassy officials after the verdict.

She had claimed she was the victim of a set-up after she was found with the drugs in her bag after arriving on a flight from China in 2014.

She was acquitted after the judge found she was scammed by her online boyfriend and was unaware she was carrying the drugs.

The prosecution in the appeal argued Exposto had been wilfully blind, that her defence was made up and she had engaged in a "sly game", News Corp reported.

Exposto's lawyer, Shafee Abdullah, responded, telling the court that Exposto was an innocent carrier hoodwinked by an internet romance scam.

Related

Travel

Asia

Crime and Justice

Australia

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:58
1

Most read story: Heartbroken Canterbury farmers desperate to stop 'horrendous' killing of 90 pregnant cows, on same day Govt decides on M bovis plan

2
Rain pouring down on most of the North Island.

'It is time to stoke the fire' - Wild weather on the cards for much of the country this weekend

01:47
3
Unclear laws and a lack of direction has home owners and policy makers questioning who should have to pick up the multi-billion dollar bill.

Families in limbo after projected sea level rise puts home building on ice - 'Only good for grazing goats'


01:53
4
Breakfast weatherman Matty McLean has the latest weather update.

Thunderstorms, large hail and powerful winds set to batter parts of the North Island today

5

Auckland's Orewa College suspends student over prank gun threat

00:20
The incident took place at Turners Sports, where a thief got away with $600 worth of clothing.

Feilding shop owner dives into escaping thieves' car but gets thrown out after enduring a beating around the head

Philip Pearpoint was taken on a wild ride after he tried to stop the thief at Turners Sports Store.

Maria Elvira Pinto Exposto

Australian grandmother who says she was tricked by online lover now faces hanging in Malaysia after being found with 1.1kg of meth

Maria Elvira Pinto Exposto was originally acquitted of the charges, with the court accepting she was unaware she was carrying the drugs.

03:58
Nick has dedicated hundreds of hours to kids in the Mount Roskill community, and it's time for him to be recognised.

Most watched: 'I don't wanna cry in front of these kids' - Unsung hero gets $10k for his devotion to helping Auckland kids on and off the rugby field

Nick Tuialii has given up his free time to coach Mount Roskill kids on the rugby field and help them off the field.

04:26
Mr Harawira says the protest and 507-day occupation was an important part of modern Maori history.

'We were right' - Hone Harawira reflects on Auckland's Bastion Point occupation, 40 years since police forcibly ended it

Mr Harawira, speaking on TVNZ 1's Breakfast, said spirits were high during the occupation - "Good music, good kaupapa and a decision to stay strong".

This photo released by Kensington Palace on Monday May 21, 2018, shows an official wedding photo of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, on the East Terrace of Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, Saturday May 19, 2018. (Alexi Lubomirski/Kensington Palace via AP)

Most read: What Harry and Meghan were laughing about in THAT photo

Photographer explains pair's classic unscripted conversation that created this unforgettable image.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 