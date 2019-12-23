Australian Government puts $50 million into restoring devastated wildlife

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said the initial contribution would be evenly split with A$25 million to an Emergency Recovery Fund and A$25 million divvied up between frontline environmental groups.

Money in the fund will be steered by Australia's threatened species commissioner Sally Box, who will work with scientists to put a recovery plan in place to protect wildlife.



Mr Frydenberg has described the bushfires as an ecological disaster, telling Sky News today eight million hectares had been lost so far while more than one billion animals are estimated to have died.

