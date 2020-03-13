Australian Government proposes banning all mass gatherings to halt coronavirus spread

Australia’s federal Government wants a ban on mass gatherings in an effort to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said he will be advising against organised non-essential gatherings of 500 people or more.

He said there is evidence of growing community transmission of the coronavirus.

The recommended ban does not include schools or universities.

The move came after a recommendation from Australia’s chief medical officer, Brendan Murphy, and a meeting with state and territory leaders.

Mr Morrison also advised Australians that they should only travel overseas if it is essential.