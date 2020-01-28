TODAY |

Australian government makes moves to free citizens stranded in virus epicentre, Wuhan

Source:  AAP

Diplomats continue to hunt for avenues to help hundreds of Australians stranded in China at the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak.

Around 400 Australian citizens have registered to be evacuated from Wuhan, the city in central China where the deadly virus first infected humans.

Australian embassy officials have met with Chinese authorities in Beijing to discuss the diplomatic options available to help citizens stranded in Wuhan.

The coronavirus death toll has jumped past 100 and there are now more than 4500 confirmed cases of infection in mainland China.

"Right now, the Australian government, through our embassy, is looking to deploy, working with the Chinese government consular officials, into Hubei province, into Wuhan," prime minister Scott Morrison said yesterday.

Japan and the United States are among the countries reportedly planning to fly charter planes into Wuhan to evacuate their own citizens.

Five people are being treated in Australian hospitals for the virus, with four of those cases in NSW alone.

NSW school children have been told to stay at home if they've returned from China within the past 14 days - the incubation period of the virus.

Authorities are bracing for more infections to be confirmed in Australia, and are working to trace all human contact made by infected patients since they entered the country.

Four adult patients in Western Australia were cleared of the virus after undergoing tests yesterday evening.

