Australian government makes first moves against online piracy

AAP
Draft laws which force search engines such as Google to hide websites that illegally stream movies and TV shows have passed the first green light of federal parliament.

Government minister Paul Fletcher said the legislation would modernise copyright laws and work alongside business-led developments that have made entertainment more accessible and cheaper.

"Our government will not tolerate the hard work of our creative industries ... being undone by allowing online piracy to go unaddressed," Mr Fletcher told the lower house today.

