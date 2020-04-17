TODAY |

Australian film released in 2016 predicted coronavirus and isolation measures

In 2016, an Australian director created a film about a man forced to isolate in his apartment for 21 days to prevent the spread of a deadly coronavirus strain.

Cooped Up director Kane Gugielmi says it's ironic that he created the film and is now living it. Source: 1 NEWS

Now, Cooped Up director Kane Gugielmi is living the film's reality. He has been in Italy throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, a country which has been one of the hardest hit by the virus.

Guglielmi​ says the film idea primarily came about because of budget constraints. But a writer he worked with, John Ratchford, had heard it was possible that people could be forced into isolation if they came into contact with a potentially fatal virus.

He says they thought it would be interesting to explore the topic through film. 

Primarily a love story, Cooped Up focuses on the main character who is forced into quarantine at home for three weeks after coming into contact with someone who was sick with a type of coronavirus.

Guglielmi​ says it’s bizarre that he created a film and is now living it.

“I would never have picked that out of all places for us to be based is in Italy where it’s been really terrible here,” he says.

“I find it very ironic that I created a film and now I’m living it out myself.”

He says with the film’s storyline being so similar to real life there has been a surge in people hiring and renting it from its website.

“Little did we know that we were creating something that would become the story of practically everyone on earth.”

