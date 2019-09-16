TODAY |

Australian farmers struggle as water supplies run low after years of drought

1 NEWS
More From
World
Australia

A lack of rain for crews fighting bushfires in Australia is nothing new for people living on the land who've been in drought for years.

And it won't be long until they have no water left.

Water levels continue to fall in Burrendong Dam, in an area five hours from Sydney that hasn't had decent rain in three years.

Rivers are running low across New South Wales, and the dam that's supposed to provide water for more than 50,000 people is now at just five per cent capacity .

"We talk about the worst case scenario being a period left of less than 12 months of water," said Tony Webber of Water New South Wales.

Further north, near the village of Moree, the land is barren.

Farmers are struggling, many sending stock to the works early instead of buying feed or water, which now costs eight times more than a few years ago.

Farmer Mark Coulton is also the local MP and Federal Minister for Local Government.

"Twelve months ago I was loading the last of the cattle onto a truck," he told 1 NEWS.

"Others have been agonising about how they're going to make machinery payments, interest payments, property payments, educate their children - all of those things with absolutely zero income."

At the Dubbo farmers market, 1 NEWS met honey producer Bren Jones who cannot find flowers in the state to feed his bees.

"Probably the last three years of drought we've been getting away with a small production for the year. But this year it could be as low as zero production off the hives. We're just maintaining the hives," Mr Jones said.

But it's not only the land that's drying up. Business is too. With farmers not having the income they once did it puts pressures on small towns like Mugee in New South Wales. 

"There's people now, are only spending on the bare essentials," Mr Coulton said.

State and federal governments are spending millions of dollars looking for water under the parched land, as well as helping those directly affected.

The community is cherishing every drop of help as they wait for a break in the weather.

Your playlist will load after this ad

At the same time lack of rain is making life tough for those fighting flames across NSW and Queensland. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
World
Australia
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:01
'Don't want to act anything bigger then we are' - Aaron Smith on respecting Japan's tattoo rules
2
Sonny Bill Williams trains in Tokyo, dishes out slaps to Scott Barrett as part of warm-up drill
3
'Straight yes' - Simon Bridges calls for PM to step down if she lied about Labour staffer allegations
4
Gemma McCaw calls out fan on sideline who 'ridiculed' her during return to national hockey tournament
5
Pet store fined over $10k for kitten with ruptured cornea, improper care of other animals
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Couples who split should sort out own custody, financial disputes - Pauline Hanson
00:22

Serbian police clash with far-right protestors attempting to stop gay pride parade

Australian prison inmates attempt escape using utensils to chip away mortar

US presidential candidates call for Kavanaugh's impeachment in face of new sexual impropriety allegation