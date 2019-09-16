Australian farmers struggle as water supplies run low after years of drought

A lack of rain for crews fighting bushfires in Australia is nothing new for people living on the land who've been in drought for years.

And it won't be long until they have no water left.

Water levels continue to fall in Burrendong Dam, in an area five hours from Sydney that hasn't had decent rain in three years.

Rivers are running low across New South Wales, and the dam that's supposed to provide water for more than 50,000 people is now at just five per cent capacity .

"We talk about the worst case scenario being a period left of less than 12 months of water," said Tony Webber of Water New South Wales.

Further north, near the village of Moree, the land is barren.

Farmers are struggling, many sending stock to the works early instead of buying feed or water, which now costs eight times more than a few years ago.

Farmer Mark Coulton is also the local MP and Federal Minister for Local Government.

"Twelve months ago I was loading the last of the cattle onto a truck," he told 1 NEWS.

"Others have been agonising about how they're going to make machinery payments, interest payments, property payments, educate their children - all of those things with absolutely zero income."

At the Dubbo farmers market, 1 NEWS met honey producer Bren Jones who cannot find flowers in the state to feed his bees.

"Probably the last three years of drought we've been getting away with a small production for the year. But this year it could be as low as zero production off the hives. We're just maintaining the hives," Mr Jones said.

But it's not only the land that's drying up. Business is too. With farmers not having the income they once did it puts pressures on small towns like Mugee in New South Wales.

"There's people now, are only spending on the bare essentials," Mr Coulton said.

State and federal governments are spending millions of dollars looking for water under the parched land, as well as helping those directly affected.