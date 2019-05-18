Australian election: Tight race comes into focus as finish line looms

Scott Morrison says he is making "no assumptions" as he stares down a likely election defeat.

The prime minister is expected to be booted from office after Australians voted today.

All signs point to a narrow Labour victory.



"Tonight the votes will be counted and we will see what the outcome is," Mr Morrison told reporters after casting his ballot in Sydney's Sutherland Shire.

"I don't take anyone's support in this country for granted. We have worked hard to earn that support over the course of this campaign.



"I look forward to seeing the votes as they are tallied up tonight and where we go from that point."

Flanked by wife Jenny and daughters Abbey and Lily, Mr Morrison refused to say whether he would continue to lead the Liberal Party if he falls short tonight.



"This election is not about my future. It is about your future. It is about the people of Australia's future," he said.

"It is not about my aspirations or Bill Shorten's ambition, it is about the Australian people's aspiration."

The prime minister insists he is still energised after the gruelling five-week campaign.

"I am so up for this because the people of Australia have energised me so much and continue to," he said.

"That is why I will burn for them every single day in this job."

Making his final pitch to last-minute voters, Mr Morrison said he had presented Australians with a simple choice.

"I want to back you, your aspiration, the things that actually drive you, your goals, your achievements to get a job, to buy a home, to save for your retirement, live in your retirement," he said.

"The way to stop Labor's higher taxes on all those things is to vote Liberal and Nationals today."



The final Newspoll of the campaign shows Labour edging ahead of the coalition by 51.5 to 48.5 per cent on a two-party preferred basis.



The result would deliver Opposition Leader Bill Shorten a majority government if replicated uniformly across the country.



But both sides believe battles in 20 key marginal seats across the country will decide the result.



Mr Morrison spent his election morning in northern Tasmania, where the coalition is trying to take the marginal seats of Bass and Braddon from Labour.



The Morrison team has visited Tasmania twice in the final week, pointing to tightening internal polls that suggest they could snatch the electorates to offset expected losses in Victoria.

"Tasmania in significant ways is going to decide what happens in this election," Mr Morrison said.

More than four million Australians had pre-polled across the country before election day, setting a new record.

Mr Morrison hopes they have made their early decision in favour of the coalition.