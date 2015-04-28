Australian 'Dr Jihad' who fled to join ISIS releases video calling for attacks on the west

A new ISIS propaganda video shows a doctor from Perth who defected to Syria in 2015.

Tareq Kamleh Source: 1 NEWS

Dr Tareq Kamleh was a paediatrician in Australia and hasn't been seen for two years.

In the video he taunts Muslims in western countries, saying they have become "stagnant."

9 News reports Kamleh as urging jihad in western countries, saying "you have no honour, no self respect, you have no love for fellow Muslims."

The video shows the disgraced doctor hiding in a dank, narrow tunnel underground.

He looks gaunt and holds an AK-47.