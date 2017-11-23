Australian doctors barred from visiting Manus Island refugees by Turnbull government

Immigration Minister Peter Dutton has ruled out allowing Australia's peak medical body sending a team to assess the health of refugees and asylum seekers in limbo on Manus Island.

The Australian Medical Association had been pushing for access but the minister insisted he was committed to contractor International Health and Medical Services providing health services.

Mr Dutton has pledged to enhance the level of health care and flow of information and has asked his department to fast-track the appointment of a replacement for the chief medical officer position.

"Unfortunately, despite our strong arguments, the government has at this stage rejected our request," AMA president Dr Michael Gannon said.

"It is disappointing that we cannot send an independent medical team immediately to Manus."