 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Australian doctors barred from visiting Manus Island refugees by Turnbull government

share

Source:

AAP

Immigration Minister Peter Dutton has ruled out allowing Australia's peak medical body sending a team to assess the health of refugees and asylum seekers in limbo on Manus Island.

A PNG police operation has begun to remove the remaining asylum seekers from the mothballed Manus Island detention centre.
Source: 1 NEWS

The Australian Medical Association had been pushing for access but the minister insisted he was committed to contractor International Health and Medical Services providing health services.

Mr Dutton has pledged to enhance the level of health care and flow of information and has asked his department to fast-track the appointment of a replacement for the chief medical officer position.

"Unfortunately, despite our strong arguments, the government has at this stage rejected our request," AMA president Dr Michael Gannon said.

"It is disappointing that we cannot send an independent medical team immediately to Manus."

Dr Gannon was assured the trauma and torture counselling service on Manus Island would be restored soon.

The PM says the offer to take up to 150 Manus Island refugees still stands.
Source: Breakfast
New Zealand’s repeated offer to rehome 150 of the men has been rejected.
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

Pacific Islands

Australia

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, left, with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Winston Peters

Julie Bishop didn't raise Manus Island refugee issue says Winston Peters
02:29
New Zealand’s repeated offer to rehome 150 of the men has been rejected.

Hundreds protest across Australia for release of Manus Island refugees
00:40
The Prime Minister says "it remains a matter for Australia."

Video: Jacinda Adern insists Australia's approval imperative before taking Manus Island refugees

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:02
1
Abraham 'Abe' Wharewaka-Topia was laid to rest today after dying on Saturday aged 74.

Watch: Black Power members perform powerful haka as gang lord Abe Wharewaka-Topia's coffin carried from marae

01:10
2
Abraham 'Abe' Wharewaka-Topia had his tangi at an Auckland marae, after dying on Saturday aged 74.

Video: Black Power motorbike procession leads gang lord on his final journey, as Abe Wharewaka laid to rest in Auckland today

02:15
3
There have been hints the Foreign Minister may be asked to head to North Korea, while Myanmar could also be a focus.

Opinion: Ardern learning that you get what you get with Winston Peters

01:10
4
High-profile gang leader Abraham 'Abe' Wharewaka-Topia was remembered by whanau at his tangi in Auckland today.

'They were very similar' – Black Power gang leader's brothers talk about his dealings with Sir Robert Muldoon

5
Health Minister Nick Smith says the business of bottling water makes up a tiny fraction of what NZ's water resources are used for.

Bottled water tax plan hits a barrier

02:32
That's because Lauer needed to demonstrate good character to the Overseas Investment Office.

NZ officials following sex allegations against US TV host and Wanaka property owner Matt Lauer

That's because Lauer needed to demonstrate good character to the Overseas Investment Office.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

02:00
Willow-Jean Prime made a very symbolic speech to the house in support of the bill to increase Paid Parental Leave to 26 weeks.

Watch: Labour MP Willow-Jean Prime cradles sleeping new-born in Parliament as Paid Parental Leave bill passes

Willow-Jean Prime's symbolic speech was one of joy, as parental leave extended to 26 weeks.


02:52
National MP Gerry Brownlee was insistent to know where the 33 page coalition document was located within government offices.

'Smart phone, hard-drive, or safe?' - National Party get specific over location of secret 33 page coalition document

Eventually, Speaker Trevor Mallard had to bring the repetitive debate to a conclusion.

01:23
The Black Caps coach says it gives domestic players a chance to show what they have against one of the best in the world.

English cricketer Ben Stokes given clearance to play for Canterbury

The Christchurch born all-rounder will be available for the Ford Trophy match against Otago on Sunday.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 