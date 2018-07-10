 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Australian divers in Thai cave rescue describe moment 'tsunami' of water crashed through cave after pump failed, shortly after final rescue

share

Source:

AAP

Australian divers have told of the dramatic rescue of 12 boys and their football coach trapped in a Thai cave system as each was passed "hand to hand" on stretchers between the rescuers to get them out.

The Tesla founder had the sub made to help rescuers saving the young footballers.

Source: 1 NEWS

"They must have passed through about 150 hands," one of the divers said at a briefing in Chiang Rai in northern Thailand today.

"As you can imagine it was pretty crowded in there."

The boys, aged between 11 and 16, and the coach, 25, had been trapped in the flooded Than Luang cave system for more than two weeks.

All were finally rescued this week, with the coach and the final four boys making the "arduous" 4km journey out of the cave yesterday.

The three Australian divers at the briefing also told how a wall of water crashed through the caves moments after the rescue was completed.

As the final Thai Navy SEAL emerged there was a "tsunami"-like surge after a pump failed.

1 NEWS’ Correspondent Kimberlee Downs from Chiang Rai, Thailand, following the successful completion of the rescue.
Source: Breakfast

The Australian diver said at first his team was given the job of helping with supplies before joining others to pass the boys through tight, watery crevices in the caves.

All of the Australian divers declined to comment on speculation the boys were sedated so as not to panic as they were guided to the surface.

Six Australian Federal Police divers, together with Dr Richard Harris, a specialist in hyperbaric medicine, helped support the Thai Navy diving team rescue operation.

An Australian Defence Force spokesman said Dr Harris, who made key assessments of the 12 boys on Saturday to greenlight the rescue operation, would not be speaking to the media.

Related

Asia

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:33
1
The girl was found dead at the weekend, and police have since launched a homicide investigation.

South Auckland murder investigation: Former tenant says no one should have been inside house where 17-year-old girl's body found

2
A shopping rack full of white wedding dresses with different styles and sizes.

Wedding dresses worth $80,000 donated to Wellington hospice after act of kindness to elderly man

3

Tragic family loss for Australian doctor behind Thai cave rescues

4
MOSCOW, RUSSIA - JULY 03: Gareth Southgate, Manager of England celebrates victory with Harry Kane following the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Round of 16 match between Colombia and England at Spartak Stadium on July 3, 2018 in Moscow, Russia. (Photo by David Ramos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

England coach Gareth Southgate ready to face music of football history

5
An image of the Wellington southern right whale, captured off the southern coast at 8am on July 11.

Stunning photo shows Wellington's beloved whale frolicking off south coast as Air NZ plane flies overhead

The Tesla founder had the sub made to help rescuers saving the young footballers.

Australian divers in Thai cave rescue describe moment 'tsunami' of water crashed through cave after pump failed, shortly after final rescue

The boys, aged between 11 and 16, and the coach, 25, had been trapped in the flooded Than Luang cave system for more than two weeks.

02:28
Motairehe Marae will showcase the stars from a Māori perspective.

‘It’s time we open up our doors’ – Great Barrier Island marae to open up Māori stargazing business

Motairehe Marae will showcase the stars from a Māori perspective.


An image of the Wellington southern right whale, captured off the southern coast at 8am on July 11.

Stunning photo shows Wellington's beloved whale frolicking off south coast as Air NZ plane flies overhead

Photographer Victor Huang spotted the mammal, affectionately named Matariki, waving from the water off Wellington's south coast about 8am.

The group had received food, emergency supplies and medical treatment.

Thai boys given anti-anxiety medication before traumatic scuba cave escape - Thailand PM reveals

A medication called anxiolytic was given to the boys to sedate them before the six hour cave journey.


00:09
The car was reportedly driven on the wrong side of the road and crashed into a truck.

Auckland police pursuit: Two teens and girl, 12, in custody after vehicle on wrong side of motorway reaches speeds in excess of 100km/h

The car crashed into a police vehicle a truck.