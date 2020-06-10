TODAY |

Australian distillery recalling gin after some bottles filled with hand sanitiser

Source:  1 NEWS

An distillery in Victoria, Australia is recalling some of it's gin after some were filled with hand sanitiser, leading to at least one person feeling unwell after drinking it.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, the Apollo Bay Distillery switched to making sanitiser but as they switched back their productions, nine bottles were filled with sanitiser.

In a Facebook post, the distillery said, "the bottles were incorrectly labelled and had no seal. We understand they are not toxic. Should you have purchased a bottle of SS Casino Gin between Friday 5 June to Sunday 7 June please return it to where you purchased it from for a full refund or replacement."

One woman reported feeling "nauseaous" after drinking a glass of the distillery's SS Casino Dry Gin, 7news reports.

“Had one glass of this at lunchtime and had a really bad headache and felt nauseous about one hour after and had to take nausea tablets and Nurofen,” the consumer wrote on Facebook, according to 7news.

“Thought I was getting unwell, I had no idea until now. If it doesn’t taste right don’t drink it! Be careful!”

