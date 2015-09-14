 

Australian deputy PM urges colleagues to ditch same-sex marriage, concentrate on power prices

AAP

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce wants his Liberal colleagues to get back to the "main game" and concentrate on hot topics like power prices instead of same- sex marriage.

Australia Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce.

Mr Joyce denies the internal divisions resurfacing within the Liberal Party have the potential to threaten Malcolm Turnbull's leadership.

They were reignited by cabinet colleague Christopher Pyne telling an after-party event following the Federal Liberal council gala-dinner on Friday the issue could be resolved sooner than everyone thinks.

"Your friends in Canberra are working on that outcome," Mr Pyne can be heard saying, in a recording released by News Corp.

But Mr Joyce, who is in London for trade talks, again defended the government's plebiscite policy and played down Mr Pyne's comments.

"What someone says late at night after a function is not really consequential to where our nation is going," he told ABC TV.

"People want you to concentrate on the main game, which is for us getting a better return through the farm gate. For most people concentrating on issues like power prices."

Fairfax Media is reporting that Liberal MPs Trent Zimmerman and Dean Smith are working on a private members' bill they hope will get same-sex marriage through parliament via a conscience vote.

Mr Pyne and Attorney-General George Brandis are reportedly aware of the bill, but Mr Joyce says the coalition wants to have the "greatest" conscience vote, by holding a national plebiscite - something Labour rejected.

Mr Pyne on Monday night said he was merely speaking to supporters in his taped comments and telling them to have hope there will be marriage equality eventually

