Australian cruise ship passenger listed as one of six killed in Alaska seaplane collision

AAP
An Australian cruise ship passenger has died after two sightseeing seaplanes collided mid-air in Alaska.

The US Coast Guard confirmed today one of six people killed was an Australian but gave no other details.

The person was initially listed as missing.

"The Australian unfortunately is one of the people confirmed deceased," US Coast Guard lieutenant Brian Dykens told AAP.

Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade said it was providing consular assistance to the family.

The collision occurred when a larger de Havilland Otter DHC-3, carrying 10 passengers and the pilot, returning from Misty Fjord collided with a smaller DHC-2 Beaver, with four passengers from the same cruise ship and a pilot.

The nationalities of the people from both planes are 14 Americans, a Canadian and the Australian.

Dive teams were searching for the missing pair in the icy cold waters of a southeast Alaska inlet today after yesterday's collision near Ketchikan, a popular destination for cruise ships in Alaska.

The Royal Princess, which can carry up to 3600 people, was among four city-sized cruise ships in the tiny coastal community on the day.

A popular activity is flightseeing in Misty Fjords National Monument to view lakes, snowcapped peaks and glacier valleys in the wilderness area.

