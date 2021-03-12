TODAY |

Australian court upholds government's Covid-19 ban on most overseas travel

Source:  Associated Press

An Australian court has rejected a challenge to the federal government’s power — described by critics as draconian — to prevent most citizens from leaving the country so they don’t bring the coronavirus home.

Australian flag and golden scale with a judge's gavel. Source: istock.com

Most Australians have been stranded in their home nation for more than a year under a government emergency order made under the powerful Biosecurity Act. Australia is alone among developed democracies in preventing its citizens and permanent residents from leaving the country during the pandemic except in “exceptional circumstances”.

The libertarian group LibertyWorks argued the government did not have the power to enforce the travel ban.

But the three judges ruled for the government yesterday. They said parliament knew the law’s impact would be harsh when it passed the Biosecurity Act in 2015.

World
Coronavirus Pandemic
Australia
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
China reports human case of H10N3 bird flu, a possible first
2
Motorcycle rider and passenger both dead after crash with car near Levin; SH1 closed
3
No checks being made on beneficiaries paid by Government to move to start new jobs
4
Fair Go: Some Ford owners claim they're paying thousands for repairs on cars they don't trust anymore
5
Man accused of deceiving Chinese construction workers with promises of high-paying jobs flees NZ
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Paracetamol promising for premature babies born with common heart condition
02:33

Biden to honour forgotten victims of Tulsa race massacre

China reports human case of H10N3 bird flu, a possible first
00:28

Stunning footage captured as drone's flown into Iceland volcano