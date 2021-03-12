Australian court upholds government's Covid-19 ban on most overseas travel

An Australian court has rejected a challenge to the federal government’s power — described by critics as draconian — to prevent most citizens from leaving the country so they don’t bring the coronavirus home.

Australian flag and golden scale with a judge's gavel. Source: istock.com

Most Australians have been stranded in their home nation for more than a year under a government emergency order made under the powerful Biosecurity Act. Australia is alone among developed democracies in preventing its citizens and permanent residents from leaving the country during the pandemic except in “exceptional circumstances”.

The libertarian group LibertyWorks argued the government did not have the power to enforce the travel ban.