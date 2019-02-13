TODAY |

Australian couple in their 70s found dead within hours of each other – ‘tragic incident’

Medical issues are believed to have motivated the deaths of an elderly couple whose bodies were found at separate locations in Newcastle.

Emergency services were called to a home at Stockton about 8am today after concerns were raised about the residents' welfare.

Police found the body of a 75-year-old woman inside.

A short time later, officers retrieved the body of a 76-year-old man from the surf at Stockton Beach.

Initial inquiries suggest no third parties were involved, with police instead focusing on the husband and wife's medical history.

Acting Superintendent Gerard Lawson said it was too early to speculate about what had occurred but described it as a "tragic incident".

"The family are certainly suffering a terrific loss of parents," he told reporters in Newcastle today.

He said the couple had been married for several decades.

"We also believe that there may have been medical issues that underlaid what happened this morning," Mr Lawson said.

Detectives are awaiting the results of post-mortem examinations to determine the direction of further inquiries.

A 76-year-old man's body was retrieved from the surf at Stockton Beach, a short time after his 75-year-old wife's body was found. Source: istock.com
