Australian coronavirus evacuees land on Christmas Island

The first Australian citizens evacuated from the Chinese city of Wuhan have landed on Christmas Island.

Seventy-two people were on board the first of four charter flights expected to take more than 240 evacuees to the Indian Ocean island, The Australian reports.

The Airbus left Western Australia's RAAF Base Learmonth, near Exmouth, last night, and touched down on Christmas Island about 9pm local time (3am Tuesday NZT).

Those on board were among the 243 who had earlier been evacuated from Wuhan, the epicentre of the deadly coronavirus, via a Qantas flight that arrived at the Learmonth base about 4pm local time (10pm NZT) yesterday.

After landing on Christmas Island the evacuees - who wore face masks and included men, women and children - were met by army and medics and taken to buses, the newspaper reported.

They are to remain on the island for at least 14 days.

Of the 243 passengers, five are under two years old while 89 are younger than 16.

Chief medical officer Brendan Murphy said the plan was for passengers to be isolated in small family groups on Christmas Island.

"There won't be a full mingling," he said in Canberra yesterday.

"If someone does get unwell their family might have to start again for 14 days but we wouldn't want to expose the whole group to that."

Foreign Minister Marise Payne said the government would "consider what might be necessary" when asked if a second flight would be organised from Wuhan.

There have been 12 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Australia, and more than 17,000 cases and 360 deaths globally.