Australian climber dies on Mt Everest - report

An Australian man has reportedly died while descending Mt Everest.

Francesco Marchetti. Source: Facebook / Francesco Marchetti.

The 54-year-old, named as Queenslander Francesco Marchetti, was climbing down to some lower camps from the North Col route yesterday morning, the Himalayan Times reported.

Mr Marchetti, from Mackay in central Queensland, appears to be an experienced climber, with many pictures on his social media pages of him climbing and hiking with his wife.

An American doctor and a Slovak mountaineer died in separate incidents near the summit of Everest yesterday.