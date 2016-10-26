 

Australian Cardinal George Pell charged over historic child sexual assault allegations

Source:

AAP

Cardinal George Pell has been charged on summons with multiple, historical child sexual assault allegations.

Victoria Police today said Cardinal Pell will appear in Melbourne Magistrates Court on July 18 for a filing hearing.

Cardinal Pell, the Vatican's finance chief, has repeatedly denied the allegations that date back to his time as a Ballarat priest and Melbourne archbishop.

Deputy Commissioner Shane Patton told reporters that a summons had been served on Dr Pell's legal representatives in Melbourne.

"Cardinal Pell has been treated the same as anyone else in this investigation," Mr Patton told reporters.

The charges "to multiple charges and multiple complainants."

The allegations against the former Ballarat priest and Melbourne and Sydney archbishop were repeated in a book published in May, which Cardinal Pell's office in Rome labelled "an exercise in character assassination".

Sydney Archbishop Anthony Fisher has said Cardinal Pell is the victim of relentless character attacks and has co-operated in every way with multiple police, parliamentary and royal commission investigations.

The child abuse royal commission has yet to hand down its findings about how church figures including Cardinal Pell handled child abuse allegations in Victoria's Ballarat Diocese and the Archdiocese of Melbourne.

