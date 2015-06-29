TODAY |

Australian cancer con artist Belle Gibson's bank statements scoured over failure to pay fine

AAP
Cancer con artist Belle Gibson's bank statements will be forensically examined over her failure to pay a $A410,000 fine for duping Australians.

Producing two years worth of statements in the Federal Court in Melbourne today, Gibson's lawyer Andrew Tragardh said his client could not afford to keep coming back to court.

"My client doesn't have unlimited resources to pay for lawyers to assist her," he said.

Gibson had been summoned to appear after being warned she risked going to jail for failing to pay the 2017 penalty over five breaches of consumer law.

She claimed she had brain cancer but healed herself with natural remedies including diet and alternative therapies.

She also lied to consumers, saying she would donate money from her Whole Pantry app and book sales to various charities, including a boy with inoperable brain cancer.

Although Gibson received $A440,500 from sales of her app and book, she only donated about $A10,000 to charity.

Today, Mr Tragardh gave the court a folder of documents divided into 18 categories he said mostly related to two years of bank statements.

Consumer Affairs Victoria requested an adjournment so the accounts could be forensically examined, but Mr Tragardh said he wanted the matter completed within the day to save Gibson additional court costs.

But barrister Elle Nikou Madalin, appearing for Consumer Affairs, said there was no evidence Gibson could not afford to appear in court.

"Ms Gibson may not want to face the media again but that interest does come second to my client's right to conduct this investigation," Ms Nikou Madalin said.

The hearing has been adjourned but is expected to resume later today. 

Belle Gibson. Source: 1 NEWS
