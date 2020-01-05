Australian bushfire smoke still visible around the globe

It's been four months and still a large mass of smoke which formed in the atmosphere due to the Australian bushfires is circling the globe.

The Auckland city skyline glows an eerie orange as smoke from the Australian bushfires clouds the sky. Source: 1 NEWS

While the "blob" of smoke has stretched out and thinned since it first formed, it's now reported to be hovering over of South Africa, NIWA says.

Atmospheric scientist, Dr Richard Querel says the fires which covered more than 12 hectares of Australia were "so energetic" that carbon and ash has since risen 35km above earth and was able to be tracked for more than 100 days.

"This soot absorbed sunlight, heating the smoke cloud as it rose and crossed the Pacific. When it reached South America, the blob continued to rise until it entered into the westerlies and started heading back across the Pacific," he explains.

Satellite images show visible smoke over New Zealand. Source: Himawari-8

The massive plume of smoke is estimated to be five kilometres high and hundreds of kilometres in length, one of the largest smoke masses to be recorded by satellites in the stratosphere, according to Dr Querel.