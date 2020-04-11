Australian with blacked-out plates accused of speeding past border checkpoint on wrong side of road

A man allegedly driving a car with blacked-out number plates and travelling at speed has been charged with breaching Covid-19 restrictions after crossing from NSW to South Australia.

The car was on the wrong side of the Barrier Highway when it sped through the Oodla Wirra on the SA border checkpoint about 7.15pm (10.15pm NZT) on Friday, police said.

The car was later found abandoned in bushes off a dirt road and a 30-year-old man from Elizabeth Downs, also in SA, was arrested nearby.

Police say the non-essential worker was required to quarantine at Elizabeth Park and charged with multiple offences, including failing to comply with quarantine under the Emergency Management Act, drug and traffic offences.

He was refused police bail and will appear before the Port Pirie Magistrates Court on Monday. His car has been impounded for 28 days.

SA announced on Friday it will impose tighter coronavirus restrictions in light of continued high numbers of infections and hot-spots around the country.

From midnight on Tuesday, the state's hard border closure with Victoria will be extended to also prevent any South Australian residents returning home.