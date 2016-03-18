Australian ban on convicted paedophiles travelling overseas about 'protecting vulnerable children'

Up to 20,000 registered sex offenders will be banned from travelling overseas or holding an Australian passport under new measures signed off by government MPs.

Source: 1 NEWS

About 400 of the 800 offenders who travelled overseas from Australia in 2016 were in breach of an obligation under state or territory laws to notify police of their intent to travel.

"This is a world first. Australia is leading the way when it comes to protecting vulnerable children overseas from the actions of paedophilia," Foreign Minister Julie Bishop said in Canberra today.

"We are ensuring that child sex offenders are not able to take part in the growing child sex tourism trade."

Ms Bishop said the proposed laws would be introduced to parliament this week.

Independent senator Derryn Hinch, who was instrumental in convincing the government to take action, welcomed the announcement.