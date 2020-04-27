Australian authorities monitor beaches after Sydneysiders flaunt lockdown rules

Some of Sydney's most popular beaches opened for the first weekend after being shut under Covid-19 restrictions a month ago, but the state's top cop has warned crowds will need to be monitored.



Your playlist will load after this ad

NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller said local councils needed to manage the crowds over the weekend after Randwick City Council earlier in the week reopened its beaches including Coogee, Maroubra, and Clovelly, for exercise purposes only.



"We hope people go down there and exercise, have a swim, then dry off and go home, and really give someone else the opportunity to go down to the beach," Mr Fuller told reporters on Friday.



He added with a smile that he's also hoping for rain.

However, Sydney police were forced to move on large numbers of people from several beaches after they lingered there longer than was necessary.

Sun-baking or gathering on the sand is still banned while ocean pools - which closed with the beaches on March 28 - remain off-limits.



From Tuesday, swimmers and surfers will be allowed back into the waters at Bondi and other Waverley Council beaches through strictly managed corridors on the sand.

