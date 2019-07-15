TODAY |

Australian authorities find 384 kilograms of cocaine hidden in excavator

AAP
Authorities have found about 384 kilograms of cocaine hidden within an excavator, in the biggest ever drug interception coordinated by ACT police.

Two men have also been charged with importation offences after a joint operation involving NSW Police, the Australian Federal Police, ACT Policing and Australian Border Force.

A statement from the law enforcement agencies on Monday said two Queanbeyan men aged 33 and 34 were arrested at a Bungendore business yesterday.

It followed a controlled delivery of the excavator which was intercepted by ABF in June and inspected, the statement said.

It's alleged the second-hand machine from South Africa concealed about 384 kilograms of cocaine with a street value of about $144 million.

The two men faced Queanbeyan Magistrates Court on Monday charged with importation of a commercial quantity of border-controlled drug and attempting to possess a border-controlled drug.

An x-ray revealed more than 380 packages of cocaine inside the arm of an excavator. Source: Australian Border Force
