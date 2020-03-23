Australian athletes told to prepare for a Tokyo Olympics in 2021

The Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) has told its athletes to prepare for a Tokyo Olympics in the northern summer of 2021.



Your playlist will load after this ad

The AOC says an Australian team can't be assembled for the Tokyo Games, which is scheduled to start in July 24.



"We have athletes based overseas, training at central locations around Australia as teams and managing their own programs. With travel and other restrictions this becomes an untenable situation," AOC chief executive Matt Carroll said in a statement today.

It comes after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced today it is considering postponing the Tokyo Olympics as the coronavirus pandemic worsens.

IOC made it clear that the cancellation of the event "is not on the agenda."

The development follows mounting criticism from athletes and sports officials over the IOC's stance on the coronavirus pandemic.

The IOC has given a four week deadline to make the decision.