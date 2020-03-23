TODAY |

Australian athletes told to prepare for a Tokyo Olympics in 2021

Source:  AAP

The Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) has told its athletes to prepare for a Tokyo Olympics in the northern summer of 2021.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Cancellation is not on the agenda according to officials, but a scaled-down games will be considered, as will postponement. Source: Breakfast

The AOC says an Australian team can't be assembled for the Tokyo Games, which is scheduled to start in July 24.

"We have athletes based overseas, training at central locations around Australia as teams and managing their own programs. With travel and other restrictions this becomes an untenable situation," AOC chief executive Matt Carroll said in a statement today.

It comes after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced today it is considering postponing the Tokyo Olympics as the coronavirus pandemic worsens. 

IOC made it clear that the cancellation of the event "is not on the agenda." 

The development follows mounting criticism from athletes and sports officials over the IOC's stance on the coronavirus pandemic.

The IOC has given a four week deadline to make the decision. 

A scaled down game is also an option being considered.

World
Australia
Asia
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
06:50
NZ's coronavirus alert system to hit level four in 48 hours - 'Prepare as a nation to go into self-isolation'
2
NZ's coronavirus cases top 100, after 36 more positive tests
3
Schools in New Zealand to shut from tomorrow as coronavirus alert level raised
4
Coronavirus: New Zealand's alert levels
5
Full speech: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's address to the nation
MORE FROM
World
MORE
03:16

'This virus moves so freaking fast' – Video out of coronavirus-hit Italy urges citizens in other countries to limit physical contact
00:20

Angela Merkel in quarantine after doctor who treated her tests positive for coronavirus
00:20

Emirates slashes passenger flights amid coronavirus crisis
01:23

Tonga closes border to flights and cruise ships in response to coronavirus