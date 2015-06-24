Australian and British nationals killed in bomb blast in Soloman Islands

An Australian man and a British man have died in a bomb blast in Honiara, Solomon Islands.

Hospital corridor

Local media reported Trent Lee, an Australian in his 40s, and Luke Atkinson, a 57-year-old British national, were working to decommission an unexploded ordinance at Tasahe ridge, West of Honiara, when it blew up yesterday.

The pair were taken to National Referral Hospital, however they later died due to their injuries.

Inspector Clifford Tunuki, the officer in charge of the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force explosive ordnance disposal team, told the Soloman Times the area had to be safe before forensics and investigators could access the scene to find out what happened.

The public has been warned to keep clear of the explosion area.

"On behalf of the RSIPF I wish to convey my sincere condolences to family and relatives of those two foreign nationals who died in this tragic incident," Tunuki said.