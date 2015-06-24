TODAY |

Australian and British nationals killed in bomb blast in Soloman Islands

Source:  1 NEWS

An Australian man and a British man have died in a bomb blast in Honiara, Solomon Islands.

Hospital corridor

Local media reported Trent Lee, an Australian in his 40s, and Luke Atkinson, a 57-year-old British national, were working to decommission an unexploded ordinance at Tasahe ridge, West of Honiara, when it blew up yesterday.

The pair were taken to National Referral Hospital, however they later died due to their injuries.

Inspector Clifford Tunuki, the officer in charge of the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force explosive ordnance disposal team, told the Soloman Times the area had to be safe before forensics and investigators could access the scene to find out what happened.

The public has been warned to keep clear of the explosion area.

"On behalf of the RSIPF I wish to convey my sincere condolences to family and relatives of those two foreign nationals who died in this tragic incident," Tunuki said.

The pair were working for Norwegian non-government organisation Norwegian Peoples Aid, which is conducting a non-technical survey on the contamination of unexploded ordnances in Solomon Islands. The US State Department funds the project.

World
Pacific Islands
Accidents
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:48
Jacinda Ardern's group selfie at Massey University frustrates Covid-19 expert
2
Good Sorts: Auckland landlord waits two months for tenant whose son has rare health condition
3
Big decisions expected today about New Zealand's Covid-19 alert levels
4
Morning Briefing Sept 21: Will new cases endanger alert level move?
5
After living abroad for 30 years, one Kiwi returns home to NZ amid Covid-19 in journey fraught with tragedy
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Hong Kong’s first cannabidiol cafe opens its doors to customers

India on track to surpass US as worst-hit from Covid-19

Donald Trump vows to replace Ginsburg with a 'very talented, very brilliant woman'

Trump promises to nominate female to fill Supreme Court vacancy following Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death