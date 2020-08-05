Australian among dozens killed in massive Beirut explosion

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said today that one Australian was killed in the devastating explosion in Beirut.
The blast flattened much of the Lebanese capital's port, killing more than 70 people and injuring around 3,000.
Morrison did not provide details of the Australian casualty, but said "our hearts go out go out to all of those in Lebanon and in Beirut in particular at the moment".
He said the Australian Embassy in the city had been "impacted significantly", but added that none of its staff was seriously injured.
There are currently 21 New Zealanders registered on SafeTravel as being in Lebanon and 10 registered as being in Beirut, however the Ministry of Foreign Affairs told 1 NEWS there is no information to suggest any have been caught up in the disaster at this time.