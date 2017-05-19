 

Australian actress Rebel Wilson wins defamation case against Bauer Media

Kimberlee Downs 

Australia Correspondent

Rebel Wilson has won her defamation trial v Bauer Media.

The Australian actress appeared outside a Melbourne court today ahead of her defamation case against the publishers of Woman's Day.

The jury returned unanimous verdicts in favour of the actress following a trial that stretched three weeks in Melbourne.

Wilson claimed the magazine publisher painted her as a serial liar in a series of articles, and that it had cost her jobs in Hollywood.

Damages will be assessed at a later date.

Wilson sued Bauer Media - the publishers of Woman's Day, Australian Women's Weekly, NW and OK magazine - for defamation over a series of articles she claims painted her as a liar and a fake, and allegedly damaged her career.

Kimberlee Downs

Crime and Justice

Australia

1
Tongans on a special seasonal work scheme allegedly plied underage girls with drugs and alcohol before sex.

Teen says Tongan seasonal workers plied underage girls in NZ with drugs, booze before sex, mum wants Tongan government to act

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

All Blacks coach Hansen believes Gatland is calling for more reinforcements from the UK to cover his growing Lions injury list.

Watch: 'He didn't pick enough of them I suggest' - Steve Hansen cracks a funny about Warren Gatland not selecting enough Kiwi players

Detective Senior Sergeant Ross Patterson says it's not yet confirmed the body is that of Kim Richmond who's been missing nearly a year.

Renewed lake search leads to missing mum Kim Richmond's car and a body inside

The video shows another woman telling her to keep the door closed for her children.

Video: 'You're not going to be able to breathe' – London fire victim live streams attempt to save residents trapped in 23rd floor inferno

