Australian 73-year-old artist buried under road in Tasmania for three days

An Australian performance artist has buried himself under a street in Tasmania to bring attention to Aboriginal history.

Mike Parr, 73, emerged from the steel container last night after being inside for three days underneath Hobart's Macquarie Street.

Oxygen was pumped into the chamber, and Mr Parr had water, but no food.

As he came out of the chamber he was greeted by cheers from a considerable crowd gathered to see him emerge.

He spent his time under the road reading, meditating and drawing, he said.