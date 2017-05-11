 

Australia warns travellers to be on the lookout for hitchhiking toads

Source:

Associated Press

Australian quarantine authorities have urged travellers through Asia to avoid bringing in hitchhiking amphibians after a passenger arrived at an airport with a dead Indonesian toad in his shoe.

A black-spined toad is seen inside a shoe of a passenger from Indonesia, in Cairns, northeast Australia. (Australia's Department of Agriculture and Water Resources via AP)

Source: Associated Press

The Department of Agriculture of Water Resources warned travellers to check their luggage and other belongings for bio-hazards after toads from Thailand and Indonesia were found recently at three Australian airports.

Authorities are confident that all the passengers were unaware they were carrying toads and were not smuggling wildlife.

The department's head of bio-security Lyn O'Connor yesterday said a sniffer dog reacted to a shoe that an Australian was wearing as he arrived at Cairns Airport in northeast Australia.

The black-spined toad found by a bio-security officer inside the shoe had only recently died and was probably alive when the passenger put the shoe on in Indonesia, O'Connor said in a statement.

A live banded bullfrog was found in a passenger's shoe at Perth Airport on Australia's west coast after a flight from Thailand, the department said.

Officials could not immediately say today whether the passenger was wearing the shoe or had packed it in luggage.

A live black-spined toad arrived on a flight from Thailand at Melbourne Airport in southeast Australia where it was found in a woman's luggage, the department said.

The black-spined toad could significantly damage the Australian environment and could carry exotic parasites or disease, O'Connor said.

