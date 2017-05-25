 

Australia to start fining parents who don't vaccinate their kids

Australia's Government will crack down on parents who refuse to vaccinate their children by holding back on family support payments.

The government is putting $7 billion in expand public services including health, education, law and order and social services.

Under the government's "No Jab, No Pay" programme that started on Sunday, Family Tax Benefit Part A payments will be reduced fortnightly by A$28 (NZ$30) for each unvaccinated child the parent has.

"Immunisation is the safest way to protect children from vaccine-preventable diseases," Minister for Social Services Dan Tehan said in a statement.

"Parents who don't immunise their children are putting their own kids at risk as well as the children of other people."

The government provided A$14 million towards free "catch-up" vaccinations in its 2017 budget.

Exemptions have been allowed for children assessed to have natural immunity or for whom vaccinations may prove harmful.

