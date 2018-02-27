Australia set to remove schools' ability to discriminate against children based on sexuality

Australia's Labor Party wants laws protecting gay students from being excluded by religious schools extended to teachers and staff.

Australia's federal parliament will this week remove the power of faith-based schools to discriminate against children on the basis of their sexuality.

Labor leader Bill Shorten wants to extend this goodwill further by scrapping the ability of religious schools to hire and fire staff based on their sexual orientation, gender identity or relationship status.

"In my discussions with religious educators, it's clear this is not an exemption that they use or want to use," Mr Shorten told AAP on Monday.

"These laws are no longer appropriate, if indeed they ever were appropriate. It's time our laws reflected the values we teach our children."

Education Minister Dan Tehan said protecting LGBTI students from discrimination was a top priority for the coalition as MPs returned to Canberra after a three- week break.

"We want to deal with the issue of students ... I expect that something will be done over the coming days on that," Mr Tehan told Sky News.

However, the minister would not say whether the same legislative support would be extended to gay teachers.

He acknowledged the issue needed to be investigated, but said it was complicated.

Former Prime Minister Tony Abbott said he was mystified by the debate, saying there was no evidence gay kids had been discriminated against by religious schools.

"By all means let's protect people against discrimination," he told Sydney radio station 2GB.

"But let's be very careful that anti-discrimination laws designed as shields are not converted by activists into swords."

Debate around discrimination against gay students and teachers has flared up in the past week, after the recommendations of a review into religious freedoms were leaked to the media.



The review, led by former attorney-general Philip Ruddock, did not recommend the removal of existing laws allowing faith-based schools to discriminate on the basis of sexuality.



It said the laws should be amended so religious schools publicly outlined their policies and provide them to workers.



However, Prime Minister Scott Morrison has decided to abolish the exemptions to anti-discrimination laws altogether.



Religious schools in most states have been able to exclude LGBTI students since 2013, but have not been using the powers.



Even still, Mr Morrison concedes the prospect has been causing anxiety, and wants the issue dealt with swiftly.



Most voters are against laws which allow religious schools to select students and teachers based on their sexuality.



Three-quarters of respondents to a Fairfax-Ipsos poll rejected the exemptions to discrimination laws, including a majority of coalition, Labor, Greens and One Nation voters.