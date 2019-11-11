Australia’s wildfire crisis now threatening its largest city, as officials issue catastrophic warning Ryan Boswell Australia Correspondent 1 NEWS SHARE SHARE Facebook Twitter Email Facebook Twitter Email More From World Ryan Boswell Australia Natural Disasters Your playlist will load after this ad Tomorrow will bring conditions “as bad as they get” to the wider Sydney area, 1 NEWS Australia correspondent Ryan Boswell reports. Source: 1 NEWS More From World Ryan Boswell Australia Natural Disasters