TODAY |

Australia rules out US missiles in Darwin

AAP
More From
World
Australia
Defence

Scott Morrison has hosed down suggestions the US is aiming to put ground-based missiles in Darwin.

The Australian Prime Minister said the US had not requested a missile deployment in northern Australia after Defence Minister Linda Reynolds poured cold water on the idea.

"It's not been asked of us, not being considered, not been put to us. I think I can rule a line under that," Mr Morrison told reporters in Brisbane on Monday.

Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison addresses media outside his office in Parliament House in Canberra on Thursday, July 25, 2019. Morrison has congratulated Boris Johnson on becoming British prime minister and hopes to ink one of Britain's first bilateral trade deals after Brexit. (AP Photo/Rod McGuirk)
Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison. Source: Associated Press

At a ministerial meeting on Sunday, Senator Reynolds quizzed-newly appointed US Defence Secretary Mark Esper about reports America wanted to station missiles in Darwin.

"You would expect the US secretary of defence to canvass all of these issues in light of what's happening in the Indo-Pacific," she told ABC Radio National on Monday.

"But I can confirm that he made no request and he wasn't anticipating any request."

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says his nation is "constantly" evaluating the way it defends itself, Australia, and the region, including the placement of tools such as missile systems.

"We'll now do the things we need to do to create stability and peace and as we do that we will evaluate whether there are certain systems, certain missile systems that make sense to put in certain countries," he told Sky News during a trip to Sydney for ministerial meetings.

"These will be long, consultative processes as we work our way through them."

Meanwhile, Mr Morrison indicated Australia could join a United States-led international effort to secure shipping in the Persian Gulf, stressing the importance of making the crucial trade route safer.

Canberra is considering joining Washington's efforts to stitch together a global coalition to hit back after Iran captured foreign oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz.

Mr Morrison said the international effort was about providing freedom of shipping lanes in a sensitive and economically important area.

"It's important that we make the Straits of Hormuz safer than they currently are," he told reporters in Brisbane on Monday.

"The purpose here is to de-escalate tensions, not to escalate them and that has very much been the focus of the conversations we've had with our American partners."

He said it was important to separate the Strait of Hormuz from wider tensions, including the dispute between the US and Iran over nuclear proliferation.

"This is about safe shaping lanes which is is good for global peace," the prime minister said.

The strait is considered the world's most important waterway for oil shipments, with Australia reliant on it for some of its oil supply.

Mr Pompeo said the action in the Persian Gulf aimed to head off a physical conflict and protect the economies of countries including Australia, Japan and South Korea.

He said more than 60 nations had been asked to assist secure commercial passage through the Strait of Hormuz.

"Australia could join in a number of ways. It's a highly capable, sophisticated military. There are many assets it could deploy."

US Hawk missiles (file picture).
US Hawk missiles (file picture). Source: istock.com
More From
World
Australia
Defence
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
04:01
The Prime Minister talked to TVNZ1’s Breakfast about why police had to ramp up numbers on the frontline.
Ardern urges Ihumātao protestors to remain peaceful after police ramped up frontline numbers overnight
2
For the All Blacks, there is no room for distractions while Australia are openly talking about building to Rugby World Cup.
All Blacks' attitude to Bledisloe couldn't be more different to the Wallabies'
3
Raymond is pulling out all the stops on his farm near Taihape.
Watch: Best landlord ever? Kind-hearted Kiwi farmer constructs insulated wool home for his dogs
4
Richard Anderson lives near Dunedin’s famous Oke family treehouse, which was deemed by Dunedin City Council to be in breach of the Building Code.
Fair Go: Dunedin man outraged council demanding his firewood 'awning' needs consenting - 'It’s really pathetic'
5
Renewed calls for sugar tax to help health outcomes for Māori and Pasifika
MORE FROM
World
MORE
Mamy Garcia comforts his girlfriend Jackie Saucedo during the Hope Border Institute prayer vigil Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019 in El Paso, Texas, a day after a mass shooting at a Walmart store. (Mark Lambie/The El Paso Times via AP)

El Paso mass shooting death toll rises to 22
03:22
Dayton, Ohio and El Paso, Texas are the latest sites of mass killings.

Texas shooting that left 20 dead to be treated as domestic terrorism
Hong Kong protests.

Umbrellas and metro tickets: Inside the Hong Kong protests

US Secretary of Defense, Mark Esper meets Ron Mark

Top American defence official says US and NZ are 'brothers'