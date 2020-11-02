Australia records no new Covid-19 community cases for first time since June 9

Australia has recorded no new community-transmitted cases of Covid-19 for the first time since June 9 - but with a catch.

Your playlist will load after this ad

One local case was recorded in NSW after their 8pm cut-off point - that of a second child linked to a trampoline park in Sydney's southwest - will be included in today's official tally.

Australia yesterday announced that it is spending NZ$532 million to secure Covid-19 vaccines for the Pacific and Southest Asia.

The government said it would use a range of advance purchase agreements with manufacturers via the global COVAX Facility plan, which aims to ensure virus vaccines are shared with all nations.

In Melbourne, residents enjoyed they first weekend of relative freedom after the easing of a lengthy Covid-19 lockdown period.