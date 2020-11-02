TODAY |

Australia records no new Covid-19 community cases for first time since June 9

Source:  Associate Press / AAP

Australia has recorded no new community-transmitted cases of Covid-19 for the first time since June 9 - but with a catch.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The nation’s health minister says internal state borders should be open by Christmas. Source: Breakfast

One local case was recorded in NSW after their 8pm cut-off point - that of a second child linked to a trampoline park in Sydney's southwest - will be included in today's official tally.

Australia yesterday announced that it is spending NZ$532 million to secure Covid-19 vaccines for the Pacific and Southest Asia.

The government said it would use a range of advance purchase agreements with manufacturers via the global COVAX Facility plan, which aims to ensure virus vaccines are shared with all nations.

In Melbourne, residents enjoyed they first weekend of relative freedom after the easing of a lengthy Covid-19 lockdown period.

The easing of restrictions means families can visit each other at home, but a 25-kilometre travel limit remains in place and outdoor gatherings are still capped at 10 people.

World
Australia
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Man suffers powerful electric shock while cutting trees on Auckland's North Shore
2
Tauranga's mayor to take leave after cancer diagnosis
3
Māori Council calls for police to address discrimination in cannabis arrests
4
Watch: Wild boar leaps over counter at Chinese tea shop
5
Kelvin Davis says he won't seek Deputy Prime Minister role
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Police arrest man on suspicion of killing two people while dressed in medieval clothing in Quebec
00:31

Orthodox priest shot at church in France, attacker on the run
02:23

Hopes local tourism will make use of multi-million dollar purpose-built cruise ship berth in Lyttelton

03:28

President Donald Trump finishing re-election campaign with dizzying onslaught of events