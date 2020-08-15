TODAY |

Australia records deadliest day of pandemic while Victoria's cases continue to ease

Source:  AAP

Australia has suffered its deadliest day of the coronavirus pandemic but new case numbers in Victoria continue to ease.

Pedestrians walk away from the central business district as lockdown due to the continuing spread of the coronavirus starts in Melbourne. (File picture). Source: Associated Press

Victoria recorded 25 coronavirus deaths today, taking the national toll to 421.

The state recorded 282 new infections, well down on the seven-day average and the same time last week.

Victorians are being offered extra mental health supports in response to rising self-harm injuries and calls to crisis lines.

The federal government is has pledged an extra $32 million (NZD$35m) to create 15 mental health clinics across the state.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Thousands of elderly people now have the virus in Victoria. Source: 1 NEWS

Melburnians have been in strict lockdown for several weeks, with restrictions also placed on regional Victorian residents.

There has been a 33 per cent rise in Victorian children and young people presenting to hospital with self-harm injuries over the past six weeks compared to the previous year.

Over the past month, Victorian use of Beyond Blue services was 90 per cent higher than the rest of the country.

Source: TVNZ

Victorians used Lifeline 22 per cent more than other Australians, with calls to Kids Helpline also higher than other parts of the country.

The state's demand for Medicare-funded psychology sessions is up six per cent on this time last year.

"While we're fighting the spread of this virus in Victoria we also need to guard against the devastating mental health impacts it is having," Prime Minister Scott Morrison said today.

"This package is about helping people access mental health support as early as possible and as conveniently as possible."

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has extended a state of emergency another four weeks until September 13.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Of the 19 new coronavirus deaths confirmed today, 14 are linked to aged care outbreaks. Source: 1 NEWS

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt is "genuinely optimistic" a coronavirus vaccine will be available by mid next year.

"I am now, on the basis of our best advice, genuinely more optimistic; I think the work is moving closer to a vaccine," Mr Hunt said.

The opposition has criticised the speed at which the government has moved on vaccines, given other countries already have supply agreements in place.

Mr Hunt said discussions with manufacturers were highly advanced, pointing to two precontractual agreements that have been signed, should those trials prove effective.

The national cabinet will develop a rapid response plan for the aged care sector later this week.

Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese said the proposed plan had come far too late, given coronavirus has already run rampant through nursing homes.

"We need to do better than this," he told 2GB radio.

"It should have been the (federal) government that was on top of this."


World
Australia
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:40
Nine new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand in the community
2
Watch live as Dr Bloomfield gives update on New Zealand's Covid-19 numbers
3
What Aucklanders can and can't do under Covid-19 Alert Level 3
4
Student at Auckland's Avondale College tests positive for Covid-19
5
CEO of Auckland's Watercare resigns from $775,000 job as city struggles through drought
MORE FROM
World
MORE
06:21

More information on Covid-19 outbreak cases will 'empower' Pasifika community, top doctor says
00:23

Record daily rise in global Covid-19 infections

06:23

Hotel industry seeing mass cancellations amid current lockdown, plea for more Government help
00:31

Man's death following stint in Covid-19 quarantine in Samoa sparks online misinformation