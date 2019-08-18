Australia provides three-day transit window for foreign nationals leaving NZ to travel home

The Australian Prime Minister has given approval for foreign nationals departing New Zealand to transit Australia to return home.

These arrangement will be in place for 72 hours beginning at 12.00pm today, the Australian Border force said in a statement this evening.

It follows an earlier announcement that only gave a 36-hour window.

"This will enable European travellers currently in New Zealand to transit Australian airports enroute back to Europe," the statement said.

"This is not to be a standing exemption but one to enable the return to Europe of French and other European nationals who rely on connections via Australian airports."



"Foreign nationals who have been in China, Iran, the Republic of Korea or Italy in the last 14 days will not be permitted transit Australia."

"All transits must occur on the same day as arrival and passengers will be required to remain airside in the airport.