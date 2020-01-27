Australia probes possible evacuation of 100 children from Wuhan over coronavirus

Australian authorities are probing the possibility of repatriating more than 100 children from coronavirus-hit Wuhan in central China.

The confirmation of a fifth Australian case of the potentially fatal virus, meanwhile, is likely to be announced in a NSW facility within hours.



Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt today said more than 100 young Australians are in Wuhan, which has been locked down by Chinese authorities. The government is working to extract those children from the city.



But Mr Hunt said the government would not yet suspend flights from China, nor screen every passenger on board.



"Every flight is being met by officials, and officials I'm advised, will be boarding the flights and ensuring each individual who has travelled on those flights is directly receiving information," Mr Hunt told the ABC.



"We're working to make sure there's support for those (100) Australians and we are also working, as are other countries, to secure their ability to return."



Foreign Affairs Minister Marise Payne said closing Australia's borders due to coronavirus "would be a very significant step".



It needs to be established how Australians would be evacuated and whether they need to be quarantined upon their return, Ms Payne said.



"We don't have a definitive number on the number of Australians in Wuhan or in Hubei province because it will include a significant number of dual nationals, some of whom may not have travelled on Australian passports, they've travelled on Chinese passports for example," she told 3AW today.



NSW Health yesterday said a patient had preliminarily tested positive to the virus and was undergoing further examination.



They have already been isolated in hospital and authorities were seeking to track down people who have been in recent close contact with the person.



Three men aged 35, 43, and 53 are being treated in a Sydney hospital for coronavirus but are listed as stable, and NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard yesterday said he was pleased with their progress.



Authorities have spoken to all but two people who have been in close contact with the three men since they arrived from China.



In Victoria, a man in his 50s is being treated at Monash Medical Centre while four of his family members are being quarantined at home.