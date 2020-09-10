Australia Post threatened to call police if Hanson-branded stubby holders weren't delivered to public housing residents

The boss of Australia Post threatened to call police in July unless the City of Melbourne delivered Pauline Hanson-branded stubby holders to every resident in a locked-down public housing tower.

Pauline Hanson had previously said the residents of Melbourne towers were "drug addicts" and "alcoholics" Source: Nine

The email from chief executive Christine Holgate’s legal counsel came as Australia Post tried to win over the vote from Senator Hanson’s One Nation party to ensure a temporary relaxation on daily postal services was not overturned, The Age reports.

Hanson, who had previously said the residents of Melbourne towers were "drug addicts" and "alcoholics", wrote a hand-written note saying "no hard feelings" to include with the stubby holders.

The holders said, "I've got the guts to say what you're thinking," with a picture of Hanson.

The email from July 11 from Australia Post's general counsel and corporate secretary Nick Macdonald said unless the 114 parcels were delivered "without further delay", the organisation would notify "the police or other relevant authorities".