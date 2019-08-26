Australia moves to block extremist online content, echoing Ardern's 'Christchurch Call'

Scott Morrison will push countries to take further action against terrorist and violent extremist material on social media during a series of meetings on the sidelines of the G7 summit.

At the same time, the federal government has announced plans for laws to block access to websites with abhorrent content during a crisis.



The prime minister arrived in the French surfing town of Biarritz on Saturday night for the high-powered international forum.

Australia was invited by French President Emmanuel Macron to the leaders gathering that usually comprises France, Germany, the UK, Italy the US, Canada and Japan.

Mr Morrison is seeking to build on the progress he made at the G20 meeting in Osaka in asking countries to root out violent extremist content from all corners of the internet.



He is expected to discuss the issue today with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who hosted the G20 and strongly backed MrMorrison's efforts, and Angel Gurria, the head of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development.

He will also raise it during one of the formal G7 sessions he'll take part in tomorrow, on the topic of the digital transformation.



Meanwhile, Communications Minister Paul Fletcher announced he intends to put in place stricter rules after the Christchurch terror attacks were live-streamed in March.



"We're also determined to ensure that terrorists and those advocating and supporting extreme violence are not able to use the internet to publicise or win support for their causes," he told reporters in Sydney.



After the Christchurch mosque shootings, Australian internet service providers voluntarily blocked access to websites hosting the attacker's manifesto and footage of the massacre.



A taskforce of government and tech representatives in June recommended new laws for a formal blocking regime to cover any future crisis situations, monitored by e-safety commissioner Julie Inman Grant.



Mr Macron had hoped to have tech companies including Facebook, Google and Snapchat sign a charter for an open, free and safe internet on Friday, ahead of the G7. However, there are reports that was delayed.



The French digital industry minister, Cedric O, said the companies would sign the pledge tomorrow, along with the G7 leaders.



Mr Morrison will also hold bilateral meetings with Chile's President Sebastian Pinera and Rwandan President Paul Kagame tomorrow.

He won't have a formal meeting with US President Donald Trump in Biarritz but the White House has scheduled an informal talk, known as a "pull-aside".



The pair dined together in Osaka at the G20 in late June and will do so again at a state banquet at the White House in September.

Mr Morrison is expected to also meet new British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and India's leader Narendra Modi during the summit.



The 2019 talks are likely to encompass a wide agenda, including the global economy, the escalating US-China trade dispute, climate change and the Amazon wildfires, taxes on tech giants, the planned US-UK-Australia operation in the Straits of Hormuz, and the ongoing unrest in Hong Kong.



Mr Macron is seeking to shake up the summit's format and apart from inviting several new participants, he has declared there will be no joint statement issued at the end and derided "these communiques that no one reads".



At last year's summit in Canada, US President Donald Trump left early and spent his plane ride home sending disparaging tweets about the communique he had just signed.



