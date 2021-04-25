Australia marks toned down Anzac Day with Covid-19 restrictions

Australians have gathered across the country in the chilly dawn to mark Anzac Day at public ceremonies for the first time since 2019.

New Zealand military personnel parade down the streets of Syndey in Anzac parade. Source: 1 NEWS

Services and marches were back with limited crowds in most parts of the country.

Only commemorations in Western Australia's Perth and Peel regions were cancelled after a hotel quarantine outbreak led to community virus transmission and the imposition of a three-day lockdown.

Like last year, many Australians paid tribute at home by standing at the end of their driveways at dawn.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison told the dawn service at the Australian War Memorial in Canberra that the nation faced a defining moment 12 months ago.

"A moment of uncertainty and danger, when the future seems so uncertain, masked by fog," he said in front of about 3000 people.

"We could not gather, but we held candles in driveways and on balconies and we played the Last Post on radios and iPhones as some, especially in our west, will do again today.

"And together we called on our past to light up the dawn, and in doing so, we rediscovered a deep truth about who we are - our strength is found in each other.

"When we are threatened, when our peace and our safety and our security are imperilled, in these moments our differences fade away."

Morrison acknowledged the service came as Australia prepared to withdraw its last troops from Afghanistan.

"It has been our longest war. The world is safer from the threat of terrorism than when the Twin Towers were felled almost 20 years ago, but we remain vigilant. However, this has come at a great cost."

Former New Zealand Defence Force personnel mark Anzac Day in Sydney, Australia. Source: 1 NEWS

Australia lost 41 Australian Defence Force members in Afghanistan out of the more than 39,000 who served.

Anzac Day services overseas were cancelled, including Australian and New Zealand-led services in Turkey and Australian services in France.

Governor-General David Hurley spent Anzac Day in the NT, attending the Darwin dawn service, before travelling to Katherine.