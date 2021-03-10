Australia looks to Singapore for travel bubble after trans-Tasman stalemate

The Australian government is reportedly working on a plan to create a travel bubble with Singapore as doors to New Zealand stay shut.

Your playlist will load after this ad

If struck, the deal could also establish Singapore as a quarantine gateway for travellers on their way to Australia, The Age and Sydney Morning Herald report.

Under the plan, Australians would be allowed to travel to Singapore without approval from the Department of Home Affairs, provided they have been vaccinated for Covid-19.

Singaporeans who have had the the jab would be able to travel to Australia without having to complete two weeks of hotel quarantine.

It may also be possible for people from other countries to enter Australia via Singapore after completing quarantine in the Southeast Asian city-state.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Meanwhile, attempts at similar arrangements with New Zealand appear at a stalemate.

Eastern Australian states have allowed Kiwis to travel freely to Australia since late last year but New Zealand is yet to reciprocate.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has been frustrated with Australian states flicking the switch from open borders, or 'green zone', to closed, or 'red zone', on short notice in response to their outbreaks.

Your playlist will load after this ad

From that frustration, it appears the two countries are no longer attempting to work together on bubble arrangements.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins says a goal of shared plans across the Tasman has all but been abandoned.