Australia lifts ban on Chinese high school students - unless they are from Hubei province

Australia will start allowing students in years 11 and 12 to enter from China, except from the Hubei province, the epicentre of the coronavirus.

Health Minister Greg Hunt said COVID-19 has been contained in Australia and the medical recommendation to the government is that the Australian Border Force continue to provide case-by-case exemptions to the travel ban from mainland China.

"In particular, that should include consideration of year 11 and 12 secondary school students from mainland China, excluding Hubei," he told reporters in Melbourne today.

Meanwhile Another two people evacuated from the Diamond Princess cruise ship to Australia two days ago, have tested positive for coronavirus, taking the number of confirmed cases to six, ABC News reports.

Two Queensland women aged 54 and 55 tested positive last night for the infection after leaving the ship on Thursday and will be flown to a Brisbane hospital today for further treatment.